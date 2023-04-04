Boda boda rider killed in alleged fight over barmaid

A sombre mood has engulfed Kambi Moto area at Mukuru Kayiaba slums in Nairobi following the brutal murder of a boda boda rider.

Witnesses said the man, Boniface Musyoka Mwangangi, 29, was attacked at around 4am on Tuesday by two men on Busia Road in Nairobi’s Industrial Area while he was on his way home from a local pub.

However, friends of the deceased added that he and one of the assailants had had a dispute over a barmaid inside the bar where they were having drinks.

"They had earlier engaged in a heated argument at the club," a source told Nation.

Confirming the incident, Makadara police boss, Mrs Judith Nyongesa, said Musyoka’s death was being treated as murder.

Police records showed that the matter was reported to the police by Charles Mue, also a rider, who, alongside his colleague, Mr Justus Musembi Kyanda and the deceased, were drinking in the same pub before the incident.

"When they were heading home in Kayaba slum, they saw two men in front of them coming from the opposite direction at Busia Road when they were suddenly attacked by the men," Mrs Nyongesa added.

A few moments, Mr Mue and his colleague heard the deceased crying for help only to later find him lying in a pool of blood.

The two rushed him to the nearby Lengo Medical Clinic.

Lengo Medical Clinic’s director, Dr Kennedy Kipchumba, said the deceased was taken to the clinic while bleeding profusely.

"He had knife stabs twice in the left side of the chest, near the heart. Since his condition was worsening, I referred them to Mbagathi County Hospital for further treatment," Dr Kipchumba recalled.

However, Musyoka was pronounced dead on arrival at Mbagathi Hospital.

Speaking to Nation, Mr Joseph Mwangangi, an elder brother of the deceased, said Musyoka was alone during the incident, adding that he had bid goodbye to his colleagues at the bar.

"They enjoyed drinks at a local bar and they said goodbye before each of them went home. Suddenly, his colleagues heard screams from my brother asking for help, saying that he had been stabbed by thugs," Mr Mwangangi added.

Mr Mwangangi said his brother has left behind a wife and one child.

He asked police thoroughly investigate the matter and bring Musyoka’s killer to book.