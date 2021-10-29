Boda boda rider admits to speeding off without paying Sh1,200 fuel bill

A boda boda rider who fuelled his motorcycle at a city petrol station and sped off without paying has pleaded guilty to charges of obtaining goods by false pretenses.

Mr Bob Atandi Morara admitted before Kibera Law Courts on Friday that he fuelled his motorcycle at Shell Petrol Station on Forest Road in Westlands, Nairobi, knowing he could not pay for the 9.2 litres of petrol worth Sh1,200 on October 28.

He was seized by boda boda riders as he sped off after a pump attendant at the petrol station raised an alarm.

The court heard that he was frog marched to the station where he was given time to pay the She1,200 bill but he did not. He was then taken to Parklands Police Station.