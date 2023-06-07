Boda boda rider, 19, denied bail in violent robbery case

A 19-year-old boda boda rider has been remanded after he denied charges of violently robbing three people on Safari Park Road in Kasarani, Nairobi at gunpoint.

Ali Abdi was charged with three counts of robbery with violence over robbing Faith Wambui, David Muchungu and Francis Mungai of their mobile phones and cash on May 24 at around 11pm.

Mr Abdi is accused of robbing Ms Wambui of a mobile phone worth Sh28, 000. He is also accused of robbing Mr Muchungu of his mobile phone worth Sh28, 000 and Sh1, 600.

In the third count, the suspect is accused of robbing Mr Mungai of a phone valued at Sh28, 000 and cash of Sh2, 500. Mr Abdi is accused of using excessive force on the victims during the alleged robbery.

The three had left their workplace together and were walking towards Thika Superhighway to get a matatu home when they met a bodaboda rider carrying two passengers.

After walking a few metres, they saw the same rider and his passengers approaching them and before they could make any move, they were all ordered to stop and lie down by the suspected gangsters who had already brandished a pistol.

The three were ordered to surrender their mobile phones and cash and personal effects while being threatened with the pistol.

Also Read: Police pledge to end crime caused by rogue boda boda operators

The suspected gangsters then fled on the same motorcycle after ransacking the pockets of the three victims, however, two of the robbery victims were able to get the registration particulars of the bike used by the thugs.

A few days later, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers traced and arrested Mr Abdi with the motorcycle in Kiamaiko area within Mathare sub-county where he operates as a bodaboda rider. The motorbike has been detained by the police as an exhibit in the case.

Mr Abdi denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga of Makadara Law Courts. He was remanded in custody awaiting a pre-bail report.