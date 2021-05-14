BMW squad, family and friends mourn Allan Ngugi who died in horror crash

Allan Ngugi

Allan Ngugi. He was a Program Manager at Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA).

Photo credit: Pool

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 Friends, family and relatives on Friday mourned Mr Allan Ngugi, who died in an accident on Southern Bypass.  Allan, who was born on October 26, 1982, in Eldoret, has left behind two sons.

