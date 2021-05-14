Blackouts in city estates after Nairobi West substation floods
Kenya Power informed the public on Friday that the flooding of its Nairobi West Substation, following heavy rains on Thursday night, was the cause of blackouts in several parts of the city.
In a customer alert on its social media pages, Kenya Power said the substation flooded after Nairobi Dam burst its banks.
"As a result, customers in Nairobi West, South C, parts of Lang'ata Road, parts of Mbagathi Way, Dam Estate, Civil Servants Estate, Five Star Estate, parts of Lower Hill and its environs are off supply," the alert said.
Kenya Power said repairs were underway.