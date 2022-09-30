Badi hands over all NMS functions to Governor Sakaja

Governor Johnson Sakaja has now taken over the management of the affairs of Nairobi City County after the reversion of key functions including Health, Transport and Planning to the county government of Nairobi.

The event for the reversion of the services was carried out on Friday in the morning in the presence of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohammed Badi, Outgoing Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Attorney General Paul Kariuki and State House controller Kinuthia Mbugua and Governor Johnson Sakaja.

During the handover, Mr Badi reiterated the development track record that the entity has been able to achieve after taking over key functions of the county assembly.

“It has been a rigorous and remarkable two year journey during which we have achieved our mandate/ We have built extra wards, roads and drilled boreholes in informal settlements. I thank the governor who worked with me when he was the senator,” he said.

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa urged the governor to build on the good foundation and deliver services to the city residents.

“The county and the national government can work with each other for the betterment of the citizens. I urge Mr Sakaja to focus on strengthening this partnership together with the military to make Nairobi a better place,” he said.

Mr Sakaja affirmed the commitment of the county government while urging a section of the staff at Nairobi City County not to be afraid since their jobs will be reinstated.

Cleaner city

“I know there were some staff who are afraid that you might lose your jobs but that is not going to happen. We will have to focus on building a cleaner city for our residents,” he said.

NMS came into place after the signing of a Deed of Transfer of functions between the national government, through the Ministry of Devolution, and the Nairobi County government through ex-Governor Mike Sonko on February 25, 2020.

The deed transferred to the national government four key county functions of health, environment, water, sanitation and energy; planning and development; and transport, public works, utilities and ancillary services.