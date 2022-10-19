Azimio is the majority party, Nairobi County speaker rules

Nairobi City County Assembly Speaker Ken Ngondi has ruled that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is the majority party in the assembly.

Both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio have been claiming majority in the assembly.

Following the ruling, Peter Imwatok will now be the majority leader while Wachira Mwaura will be minority leader. Moses Ogeto will be the majority party whip while Mark Ronaldo will be the minority party whip.

Both coalitions have also nominated one person each to serve on the county public service board.

Earlier, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Veronica Maina had submitted names of different members including the majority leaders and majority whip. However, the names were revoked by the Speaker and the party's members will now be serving as minority leaders.

Mr Ngondi made the ruling a few minutes after governor Johnson Sakaja officially opened the Assembly.

In his opening speech, Mr Sakaja appealed to MCAs to support implementation of his manifesto to Nairobi residents.

"I expect this House to provide oversight in the best way possible. I was raised in Nairobi and I saw a city of order with water and all amenities. It should be a capital city where all things work," he said.

He has also promised to fix issues such as garbage collection and the plight of hawkers within the central business district (CBD).

There is growing uproar from residents over the state of the city after the General Election. Most streets in the CBD have been turned into a boda boda, parking boys and hawkers’ paradise.