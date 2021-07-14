Auditor General flags Sh12m spent on rent for city MCA offices

Nanncy Gathungu

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nairobi County Assembly is on the spot for spending Sh12.3 million on MCAs office rent without evidence of lease documents.
  • Auditor General has revealed that the rent expenditure was not supported by signed lease agreements between the county assembly and the landlords.

Nairobi County Assembly is on the spot for spending Sh12.3 million on MCAs office rent without evidence of lease documents.

Related

More from Counties

  1. We're ready for Kiambaa poll, says IEBC

  2. Family agonises over missing son seized by ATPU officers in Lamu

  3. Nakuru seeks to elevate Molo and Gilgil towns to municipalities

  4. Aisha Jumwa murder trial postponed again

  5. PRIME Homa Bay ICU down over staff shortage

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.