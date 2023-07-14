Anti-government protesters freed on bail at Makadara court

More than 90 suspects rounded up in Nairobi's Eastlands area during the anti-government protests Wednesday have been charged with participating in an unlawful assembly contrary to Section 79 of the Penal Code.

Most of the suspects were rounded up in Makongeni and Shaurimoyo estates along Jogoo Road.

Others were arrested in Jacaranda, Savannah and Dandora.

Some of the suspects, who allegedly stoned police officers who dispersed the protests, were charged with assaulting police officers contrary to Section 103 (a) of the National Police Service Act of 2011.

Two police officers from Shaurimoyo and Makongeni police stations were injured during the protests.

Some of the suspects, who were allegedly beaten by police during the arrest did not take plea.

Senior Principal Magistrate Helen Okwani ordered that the suspects be taken to hospital for treatment before being charged.

The suspects made various pleas to the charges against them, with the majority denying the allegations.

Those charged only with participating in an unlawful assembly were released on cash bail of Sh5,000 while those charged additionally with assaulting police officers were released on cash bail of Sh30,000.

Their lawyers pleaded for lenient bail and surety conditions.

Those who pleaded guilty were remanded until 17 July when the prosecution will present the facts of the case against them before they are convicted and sentenced.

A 15-year-old boy is among the few who admitted that they were arrested for taking part in the violent demonstrations.