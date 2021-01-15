Anne Mwenda sworn-in as Nairobi deputy governor

Anne Kananu Mwenda was on Friday sworn-in as Nairobi County's third deputy governor following a swift confirmation process by ward representatives earlier in the day.

Ms Mwenda, who was the Nairobi Disaster Management and Coordination chief office, is the county's first female deputy governor.

The office had been vacant since Polycarp Igathe resigned in January 2018, citing an inability to gain Sonko's trust, which he said would affect his ability to serve the city effectively.

Before Sonko's administration was the team governed by Evans Kidero, with Jonathan Mueke as the deputy governor.

Ms Mwenda took the oath of office about two hours after the county assembly accepted a report from the vetting committee approving her nomination by Mike Sonko, who has since been impeached as governor.

She was vetted in a session that lasted slightly more than one hour.

Priorities

Delivering her inaugural speech, Ms Mwenda pledged to prioritise service delivery to residents for the sake of their social and economic development.

“I affirm my commitment to serve the people of Nairobi with utmost dedication, focus, discipline and integrity,” she said.

She also promised to work closely with Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi to ensure effectiveness even in the functions the agency performs.

The 40-year-old further pledged a good working relationship with assembly leaders.

“We will work round the clock and go the extra mile to ensure the aspirations of Nairobi’s people are not only met but exceeded in a bid to accelerate their socio-economic development. The public can now look forward to enhanced service delivery,” she said.

Ms Mwenda thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for having faith in her, courtesy of his Jubilee Party, which saw her nominated for the position.

