Alleged Mungiki members face charges

Six suspected Mungiki followers are facing charges of being members of an organised criminal group.

They are Dennis Mwangi Maina, Fredrick Njoroge Githii and Samuel Wambua Munyiva.

Others are Isaac Kihono Ngethe, Lewis Mungai and Benjamin Ndichu.

The suspects were arrested outside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi on May 25, 2023, and police say they were among more than a thousand members of the banned sect who accompanied Mr Njenga.

"On the 25th of May, 2023, at the main gate of the DCI headquarters in Starehe Sub County in Nairobi, together with others not before the court, you were identified on reasonable grounds as members of an outlawed criminal group, namely Mungiki," reads part of the charges against them.

The suspects are also charged with malicious damage to property contrary to Section 339 (1) of the Penal Code, where they are accused of damaging a police vehicle.

They are accused of unlawfully and maliciously damaging a glass windscreen and a glass right front door of a motor vehicle registration number GKB 264T belonging to Kariobangi Police Station - property of the National Police Service.

The six men were also charged with causing a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace contrary to Section 95 (1) (b) of the Penal Code for allegedly throwing stones at police officers on duty at the main gate of the DCI headquarters and members of the public seeking services there.

They are accused of committing the offence together with other persons at large.

The men are said to be members of the Mungiki sect who followed their leader as he went to record a statement at the DCI, where he is being investigated for being a member of a criminal organisation.

Police had mobilised anti-riot teams after receiving information that a group of Mr Njenga's supporters were causing chaos at the DCI headquarters and went to disperse them before the supporters allegedly threw stones at them. The six were arrested during the scuffle.

They denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga. They were released on Sh100,000 bail with no option for cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on 13 July before the trial begins on 12 October.