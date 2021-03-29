City Hall Nairobi
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

Alarm as five City Hall staff die of Covid-19 in one day

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Covid-19 third wave has hit City Hall hard with five employees losing their lives on Saturday alone due to complications arising from the disease.

