Alarm as city roundabouts turned to spots for leisure

roundabout at Roasters

A roundabout at Roasters on Thika Road yesterday. Many roundabouts in the city have been turned into a recreational spaces by Nairobi residents.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nairobi MCAs have raised the alarm at an influx of residents who have turned roundabouts on major highways and roads in the city as recreational spaces.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.