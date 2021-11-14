Acute water shortage hits Mukuru, Hazina residents

Water distributors in two Nairobi’s Mukuru slums have incurred huge losses following vandalism of water pipes.

About 20 vendors distribute water to Kayaba slums in Landi Mawe Ward in Starehe sub-county.

Since last week, vandals have been cutting water pipes to fetch the precious commodity free of charge between 11pm and 5am.

“The criminals wait for people to go to bed and then cut off pipes to fetch water,” said Mr Boniface Ndungi. Water shortages have hit both slums following the construction of roads through city slums.

According to Kaiyaba security Chairman, Mr Jacob Ibrahim, Nairobi Water Company removed a meter chamber in the slum.

" Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company removed a section with water meters near Mukuru Kayaba stage to pave way for road construction," Hazina slum chairman John Kiarie, told Nation.Africa on Sunday.

At the moment the Mukuru Kayaba residents are forced to look for water elsewhere.

“Water from the Maasai slum is not sufficient to serve its residents and neighbours in Kayaba and Hazina slums,” Mr Maina Chege said.

Water is now being rationed, prompting residents to fetch the precious commodity at night.

“Water supply in Mukuru slums is irregular," Mrs Marion Tiku, a resident, said.