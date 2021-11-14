Acute water shortage hits Mukuru, Hazina residents

Mukuru Kayaba

Mukuru Kayaba residents fetch water from a borehole. Vandals have destroyed water pipes in the city slum.

Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Kimatu

Nation Media Group

Water distributors in two Nairobi’s Mukuru slums have incurred huge losses following vandalism of water pipes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.