Actor Ainea Ojiambo caught up in Nairobi CBD shooting drama

An ambulance attendant in action after a security guard was shot along Moi Avenue, Nairobi, on April 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Steve Otieno  &  Amina Wako

What you need to know:

  • Witnesses said the actor was walking down the street when he was accosted by three thugs who wanted to snatch him his gold neck chain. 

Chaos erupted along Moi Avenue in the Nairobi central business district on Friday afternoon, after a security guard and a passer-by were hit by stray bullets.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Actor Ainea Ojiambo caught up in Nairobi CBD shooting drama

  2. Mombasa police nab 11 suspected MRC adherents

  3. Mama Keziah Obama's body arrives in Kenya for burial

    Grace Keziah Obama

  4. Technical University of Mombasa students want fee reduction over virtual classes

  5. Preparations in top gear for Madaraka Day fete in Kisumu

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.