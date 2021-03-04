Activist Mwatha remembered amid controversy on cause of death

Stanslaus Mbai Muya reflects on his late daughter human rights activist Carolyne Mwatha's life during a memorial mass at the Dandora Secondary School grounds.

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

Two years after the death of human rights activist Caroline Mwatha, her legacy as a shrewd defender of justice lives on amid controversy on the cause of her death.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Embrace joint marketing, small scale farmers told

  2. Give us accurate forecasts, Murang’a farmers tell Met

  3. Akorinos’ remarkable transformation from sect to church

  4. Teacher who attacked colleague over woman charged

  5. Nanyuki family, hospital tussle over woman's body

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.