Activist Mwatha remembered amid controversy on cause of death

Two years after the death of human rights activist Caroline Mwatha, her legacy as a shrewd defender of justice lives on amid controversy on the cause of her death.

This was evident during her memorial service held on Wednesday at the Dandora Community Centre as many of her family and friends paid glowing tributes to the late Ms Mwatha.

Mr Stanslaus Mbai Muya had fond memories of his daughter. His face lit up with pride every time he mentioned some of the things she accomplished through activism.

“Even when she was a young girl, she was a peace-maker in the house. Whether it was between her and her brothers and sister or even between me and her mother when we sometimes had disagreements. She would always bring everyone together,” recalled Mr Muya.

It is in this spirit, and after seeing some of the injustices happening around her, said Mr Muya, that his daughter, together with a few of her friends, started a community centre aimed at defending human rights and the vulnerable.

A month before her death, she visited her father at home and they spent time together. That is when she told him that she was on a “very sensitive job” that might put her life in danger because of the people who were against it, he recalled.

Andrew Mwakichwa, a mural artist, finishes painting a painting of the late human rights activist Carolyne Mwatha during a memorial mass at the Dandora Secondary School grounds. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

New Year’s Day

As a father, he said, he was concerned, and advised her to stop her activism. That was New Year’s Day 2019.

When his daughter went missing weeks later, he went to the police to make an official report.

According to Mr Muya, his daughter’s activism had made her known within police circles, such that when he reported her missing, a senior police officer, surprised at the news, remarked that Ms Mwatha was a constant presence at the police station, such that two days can’t go by without her appearing there.

Ms Mwatha was announced as a missing person on February 6 and on February 12, her body was found at the Nairobi City Mortuary.

The post-mortem report detailing the cause of her death concluded that she died as a result of excessive bleeding from her uterus, due to an abortion of the foetus.

“The findings are almost conclusive because we have found that Caroline lost a lot of blood internally and externally. She was about five to six months pregnant with a male foetus. Unfortunately, I think someone mutilated the foetus -- it has one left upper limb and it has no brain because it has been sucked out and the skull and bones are fractured,” said the pathologist, Dr Peter Ndegwa.

“There’s a lot of blood in the abdominal cavity and the foetus is actually in the abdominal cavity. It has kind of come out of the uterus because the uterus had been perforated at the back and had a very big gaping hole and this led to bleeding. Therefore, what we are saying is that somebody somewhere, somehow, attempted to dismember the foetus, then remove some parts.”

Mr Muya, however, maintained this was not true.

“This affected me and my entire family -- everyone claiming that my daughter had an abortion. She was an upright Christian and would never do anything like that. We realised people believed this, disregarding the truth, to a point where the church even refused to do a requiem mass for her,” he lamented.