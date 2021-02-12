4 arrested over theft of Sh50m from Chinese national's house

handcuffs

The arrest follows an incident where the man, Mr Wang Daoli, had gone out to celebrate the Chinese New Year and left his house help and driver in his residence.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki

Police in Nairobi have arrested four people in connection to the theft of Sh50 million from a Chinese national’s house on Thursday night.

