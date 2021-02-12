4 arrested over theft of Sh50m from Chinese national's house

Police in Nairobi have arrested four people in connection to the theft of Sh50 million from a Chinese national’s house on Thursday night.

The arrest follows an incident where the man, Mr Wang Daoli, had gone out to celebrate the Chinese New Year and left his house help and driver in his residence.

He left at around 6.30pm and returned at around 10.30pm on Thursday. Upon his return, he found the safe, which he had been keeping in his bedroom, missing.

“Police officers visited the scene and established that the bedroom door was not broken into, hence possibility of an inside job,” a report from Lang’ata Police Station indicates.

“Besides, the compound is well guarded,” it adds.

Friday ushered in the Year of the Ox for the Chinese, changing over from the Year of the Rat (2020). Those years are named as per Chinese zodiac signs.

The Chinese never pass up a chance to celebrate the transition to a new year. In China, the first week of a new year (February 11 to 17 this year) is a public holiday. Celebrations, however, last as much as 16 days according to chinesenewyear.net.

Mr Wang’s Thursday partying will, however, will be memorable for all the wrong reasons. As a result of the theft at his house, four people were arrested. Police did not immediately reveal who they were.

“(They) are in custody assisting the DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) personnel with investigations,” the police report said.