32 pedestrians killed as Nairobi residents ignore footbridges

Outer Ring Road

A police officer arrests Kenyans along Outer Ring Road, Nairobi on October 15, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

32 pedestrians have lost their lives since the start of the year along various highways in Nairobi, area Traffic boss Joshua Omukata has said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.