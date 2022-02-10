32 pedestrians killed as Nairobi residents ignore footbridges

32 pedestrians have lost their lives since the start of the year along various highways in Nairobi, area Traffic boss Joshua Omukata has said.

He pointed out that most deaths resulted from pedestrians ignoring footbridges and instead choosing to cross the road, adding that 91 people sustained injuries in accidents that could have been avoided.

The routes that recorded the most incidents between January 1 and February 10 include Mbagathi Way to Kenyatta Market, Thika Road near Garden City and Outer Ring Road, with footbridges in these areas being the most ignored by pedestrians.

“If that is the trend now, you can imagine how the figures will be if something is not done by the time we are getting to December,” he said.

Footbridges are usually constructed at highly populated points along major highways to ensure safety of pedestrians. However, they are continually ignored in favour of crossing busy highways.

For instance, Mr Omukata noted that some pedestrians are being killed just metres from footbridges, which beats the purpose of the millions of shillings spent on constructing them.

“Pedestrians need to understand that attempting to cross a highway with three or four lanes is dangerous. Ordinarily, they will have to move in a diagonal manner thus elongating the distance covered while crossed the road compared to if they moved straight. At the end of it, the pedestrian will end up being hit by vehicles moving at 110 km per hour,” he said.

The traffic boss also warned matatu drivers plying Lang'ata and Ngong Road routes to adhere to traffic rules and stop unnecessary overlapping.

Boda boda riders have also been asked to stick to carrying one passenger and avoid using the wrong side of the road.

“Boda boda riders have formed a habit of not stopping when flagged down by an officer and that needs to stop. Going forward, action will be taken against such. Those carrying excess passengers will also be arrested and charged,” he said.