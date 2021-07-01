300 stolen phones recovered, two seized in sting operation

The arrest of two suspects in Nairobi’s South B estate could be the breakthrough police have been looking for to crack an organised crime syndicate that has been troubling residents amid runaway insecurity in the capital city, detectives said on Thursday.

Crime busters traced a mobile phone signal from a gadget stolen last weekend to an apartment building in the middle-class neighbourhood.

This led them to a man and a woman they suspect are part of a bigger gang that is behind a series of crimes ranging from phone-snatching to muggings, car-jackings, and burglary.

The sting operation also nabbed more than 300 smartphones, a laptop, a car tracker, three smart television sets, several thumb drives, dozens of emptied wallets, bags and an assortment of documents — including bank statements — belonging to different people police believe are victims of the gang.

Confirming the incident, Makadara Sub-county Police Commander Timon Odingo told the Nation that a Mr Samuel Kahuro Wanjiku, popularly known as “Timo” and aged 27 years old, and 37-year-old Margaret Maina were apprehended during the raid.

Mr Odingo revealed that the operation was sparked by a complaint filed at Central Police Station on Harry Thuku Road by a Ms Mary Njihia on June 27.

The victim claimed she had been robbed of her two mobile phones in the city centre.

“The complainant, Ms Njihia, claimed to have been sprayed with an unknown chemical in her eyes on Luthuli Avenue and robbed of money, an Iphone XS and a Camon CX, all worth Sh167,000, by unknown people,” Mr Odingo said.

One of the victim’s phones had been linked to another phone belonging to her brother, allowing police to track the stolen gadgets.

“The signal from the phone was coming from Itumo Apartment, fifth floor, door number 3E in South B,” Mr Odingo said.

During a raid on the house, detectives discovered a laptop that the criminals used to flush out important information from stolen phones.

Police reached out to several victims through the contacts saved in the stolen gadgets, who all confirmed to have recently been robbed of their phones.

“Preliminary investigations show that high-end phones are usually sold in Tanzania, while the cheaper ones find a ready market in the slums.”

“After interrogating the suspects, we have also obtained a written record of what they intended to sell, which town they wanted to hit next and the types of phones they intended to steal,”Mr Odingo said.