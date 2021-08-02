3 boda boda riders in court for robbing city motorist

Anthony Njenga Wamai, Joab Kibet Ruto and Peter Munyu Wairiria at the Kibera law courts.

By  Joseph Ndunda

Court reporter

Nation Media Group

Three motorcycle riders who allegedly accosted a motorist in Riruta, Nairobi and stole from him after accusing him of hitting one of them have been arraigned at the Kibera law courts.

