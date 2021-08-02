3 boda boda riders in court for robbing city motorist

Three motorcycle riders who allegedly accosted a motorist in Riruta, Nairobi and stole from him after accusing him of hitting one of them have been arraigned at the Kibera law courts.

The three, Anthony Njenga Wamai, Joab Kibet Ruto and Peter Munyu Wairiria, are facing theft charges.

They are accused of robbing Peter Mbugua of a toolkit valued at Sh11,600 on July 27 at Kabiria in Dagoretti.

Mr Mbugua had found a crowd milling around an accident scene and decided to use an alternative road when he was accosted by the riders accusing him of damaging a motorcycle’s side mirror belonging to one of them.

One of the three suspects sat on the bonnet of Mr Mbugua’s car while demanding that he opens it.

The other took the tool kit while the rest struggled to vandalise the car and remove speakers.

However, members of the public and other boda boda riders intervened and rescued Mr Mbugua who got the opportunity to flee from the scene.

The three suspects were arrested after Mr Mbugua reported the incident at the Riruta police station.

They denied the charges before Kibera principal magistrate Sharon Maroro.

The trio was last Thursday released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 each and their case will be mentioned on August 16.

Meanwhile, a robbery suspect cornered in his hideout in a thicket after he allegedly robbed a juvenile of a mobile phone near Kabete primary school in Nairobi has denied robbery charges at the Kibera law courts.

Eric Lawrence Gichuhi, 21, claimed he was mistaken after people he was walking side by side with robbed the victim.

Gichuhi is accused of robbing the minor of his phone using violence.

Eric Lawrence Gichuhi at Kibera law courts.

According to the charges, the minor was greeted by a man who sought to know what time it was.

He checked on his phone, told him the time and put the phone back into his pocket.

The man, suspected to be Gichuhi, retreated into a nearby thicket before he returned with three others who went straight to the minor’s pocket and stole the phone before slapping him.

The minor’s friends ran away after the robbery and he also followed them but he decided to return and demand his phone from the thieves.

He found them but they threatened to stab him forcing him to take off.

He later met a Good Samaritan who returned with him to the scene and arrested the suspect.

The Good Samaritan handed over the suspect to police at a nearby government institution.

Police investigations established that Gichuhi was wanted for a robbery he allegedly committed in 2019.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke and claimed that he was assaulted by members of the public during the arrest and one of his teeth had been knocked off.