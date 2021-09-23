2 businessmen charged with work permit fraud

Anandkumar Bharatkumar Modi, Keval Umit Shah

Bread bakers Anandkumar Bharatkumar Modi and Keval Umit Shah at the Milimani Law Courts on September 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Anandkumar Bharatkumar Modi and Keval Umit Shah are charged with forging an online application requesting the Immigration Department to cancel the permit.

Two bread bakers have been charged with falsifying the cancellation of a competitor’s work permit.

