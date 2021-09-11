10 caught ‘stealing fuel’ in raid on godown in Nairobi

Police in Industrial Area have busted a fuel adulteration syndicate in the city during a sting operation that led to the arrest of 10 suspects who were found siphoning fuel at a godown on Rangwe Road.

More than 25,000 litres of fuel was seized during the raid that was led by Makadara Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Steven Mutua and which also involved officials from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Confirming the incident, Makadara police boss Timon Odingo told the Nation that the officers were acting on a tip-off from members of the public.

Mr Odingo said six vehicles, including a government-registered lorry assigned to the Nairobi Metropolitan Service, five generators, 97 jerrycans, four drums of diesel and seven drums of kerosene were seized.

“We have impounded the vehicles and the tools they were using,” Mr Odingo said.

The suspects are detained at the Industrial Area Police Station awaiting arraignment.