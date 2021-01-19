Suspected robbers stoned in mob justice attack

Police are holding two men and a woman on suspicion that they robbed a bank customer Sh320,000 on Tuesday afternoon in Nairobi.

Confirming the incident, Central Sub-County Deputy Police Commander Mbusa Awuor said the victim reported that the trio ambushed him as soon as he withdrew money from Co-operative Bank’s branch at Railways.

“They snatched the money from the customer and escaped in a car,” said Mr Awuor. The police boss said the victim raised the alarm which attracted the attention of boda boda riders.

The riders went after the getaway vehicle and intercepted it at the University of Nairobi roundabout on Uhuru Highway.

They ejected the trio out of the vehicle and descended on them with stones.

Police officers responded quickly to the commotion and arrested the suspects.

The suspects were taken to Mbagathi hospital pending further police action.

Police said the stolen money is yet to be recovered and that the suspects’ vehicle was towed to Central Police Station.

Meanwhile, earlier Tuesday detectives arrested three men who allegedly stole from a woman while she was doing her morning exercises in Hardy, Karen on Sunday morning.

The suspects aged between 21 and 23 years were arrested in Muslim area in Kawangware. A motorcycle that was used during the robbery incident was recovered, police said.