MP Bernard Shinali told to file evidence in child upkeep case

A file photo of Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Milimani Children’s Court Chief Magistrate Georgina Opakasi ordered the MP and the woman to file submissions in the case before next Tuesday, when it will be heard.

A court has directed Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali, who has been sued by a woman over child upkeep, to file evidence in the paternity case.

