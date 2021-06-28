Improve or go, Nairobi MCAs tell KRA on income

Nairobi County Assembly

 Members of Nairobi County Assembly at a past sitting.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nairobi ward reps want City Hall allowed to reclaim local taxes after losing the revenue collection function to the national government.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. How North Rift pastoralists are tackling food insecurity

  2. PRIME Nakuru economy reaps Sh4bn from Safari Rally

  3. Chinese vessel with dead Kenyan seaman denied entry into Singapore

  4. County staff summoned after break-in at Rachuonyo offices

  5. PRIME Sh1.6 billion drug cases pending in Mombasa courts

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.