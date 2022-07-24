Governor Ann Kananu sacks Finance executive Allan Igambi

The fight for control of City Hall finances between Governor Ann Kananu and Finance executive Allan Igambi has taken another twist after the county boss showed the minister the door.

The governor had earlier transferred Mr Igambi from the Finance to the Food and Agriculture docket as acting CEC.

In a gazette notice dated July 19, Ms Kananu appointed Environment executive Larry Wambua, the acting Finance and Economic Planning Executive.

“In the exercise of powers conferred by Article 179(2)(b) of the Constitution of Kenya…. I appoint Lawrence Wambua in the acting capacity as the CEC for Finance and Economic Planning …and de-gazette the appointment of Allan Esabwa Igambi,” read the gazette notice.

The governor and Mr Igambi have been at loggerheads since early this month when the county boss reshuffled her chief officers.

In the changes, Ms Kananu promoted acting Head of Treasury Joseph Gathiaka to acting chief officer for Finance, taking over from Mr Mohamed Sahal on July 5, among other changes.

This meant that Mr Gathiaka took over as the county government’s signatory to its accounts.

However, Mr Igambi rejected the changes in the Finance docket the following day, saying the status quo should be maintained.

In a letter to the Central Bank of Kenya Director of Banking Division, he requested that CBK should not implement the changes until further notice.

“We have today submitted withdrawal rights for Mohamed Abdi Sahal to your esteemed office. After considering internal logistical and administrative challenges we will face with this change, we would like to recall the (mandate) forms and maintain the status quo,” said Mr Igambi in the letter dated July 6.

He went on: “We will in the course of the day submit other forms in support of this request and do kindly in the meantime request that no changes are done.”

Cornered, Ms Kananu wrote to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on July 7, calling for investigations into alleged “systemic malpractices within sections of the county administration”. “I have directed the commencement of investigations into the persons involved and we are currently cooperating with the relevant authorities to ensure all those involved are brought to book and punished accordingly,” read the letter.

Consequently, the DCI summoned Mr Igambi and Mr Sahal on July 14 to record statements.

“The DCI pursuant to its mandate is conducting investigations into allegations of misuse of public funds in the county government of Nairobi,” read the letter signed by Mr Kuriah Obadiah and addressed to the county secretary.