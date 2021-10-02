Families left homeless after demolition to pave way for road construction

A resident of Deep Sea Slums in Parklands looks at her demolished house on October 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

More than 600 families in Nairobi's Deep Sea slums were on Friday left homeless after the government demolished their houses to pave way for the construction of Sixth Parklands road.

