Families left homeless after demolition to pave way for road construction

More than 600 families in Nairobi's Deep Sea slums were on Friday left homeless after the government demolished their houses to pave way for the construction of Sixth Parklands road.

Authorities said the shanties were built on road reserve and have been delaying the completion of the road that connects Limuru Road and Waiyaki Way.

Once completed, the road is expected to ease traffic from Westlands to Limuru Road.

“There were only rumours that government officials will visit us for a public participation. We didn’t know that the earthmovers will be pulling down our houses later in the day,” said a resident who only identified himself only as Benson.

When the Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Kianda, a contingent of police, and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) officials arrived in the area in the afternoon, what the residents thought was a public participation forum took an unexpected twist.

The agenda of the meeting was clear: paving way for the completion of the remaining section of the link road.

Kura maintains that the residents occupying the stretch had been compensated.

Mr Kianda said the residents were served with eviction notices and were expected to vacate the road corridor.

Ms Beverly Asande, 57, a resident of the Deep Sea slums, was among the affected. Ms Asande, who is physically challenged, and cannot walk without the aid of the walking crutches, said this is the only place she has known as her home.

“I do not know where I’ll move to. This is the only place I have known as home,” she said.

Outgoing Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi visited the scene and termed the demolitions as illegal “because the matter is in court.”

“Despite the matter being in court,” he said, “the police have said they are not relenting with the demolitions.”