62,500 needy students in Nairobi to get bursaries

Janet Ouko

Nairobi County Education Executive Janet Ouko

Photo credit: Collins Omullo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 At least 62,500 bright and needy students in Nairobi County will finally receive bursaries for their secondary education.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.