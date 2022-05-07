Mzee Jackson Kibor hands his sons 200 acres each

The family of prominent businessman-cum-politician Jackson Kibor, who died in March, yesterday gathered at a hotel in Eldoret for the reading of a Will he left behind.

In a rare occurrence after the death of a wealthy man, members of Mr Kibor’s family that comprise four wives and 26 children (three who are deceased) got to know what each would get from the tycoon’s estate. The Will indicated that every of Mr Kibor’s 15 sons will inherit 200 acres, while the 11 daughters will each get 100 acres.

In a surprising turn of events, some of the children who had sued to demand a DNA test to prove that Mr Kibor was their father featured in the Will. The Will was read by lawyer Wilson Kalya in a session that lasted four hours. There was tight security at the venue due to fears that the event would turn chaotic.

Two weeks ago, Mr Kibor’s youngest widow, Eunita Chelimo Bor, claimed she had been physically assaulted by members of the extended family, who were out to disinherit her.

Speaking to the media after the event, Mr Kibor’s eldest son Philip Kimutai said they were contented with the document’s contents, including how they will share their father’s 5,000 acres.

“As a family, we largely agree with the details of the Will which Mzee, through lawyer Kalya, wrote in February last year. It means that the status quo remains and each member of the family now has a chance to digest and reflect on the contents of the Will,” said Mr Kimutai.

“A majority of the family members were present and those overseas joined the ceremony virtually and others sent their legal representatives,” he added.

He said the Will was largely a reflection of what his father had orally communicated to them a month to his demise.

“Surprisingly, my son was also listed as one of the heirs,” said Mr Kimutai. He said his father had another lawyer, named Jonah Bundotich, as the executor of the Will, adding that the family had allowed him to probate (officially prove) it.

“We expect any arising matters to be handled within the next six months and by then, the probate will be over. Also included in the Will are two of the three persons who had moved to court seeking DNA tests claiming Mzee Kibor was their father,” he said.

He added the property, including land, and movable assets were shared based on his father’s four wives who will then share with their children.

Mr Kimutai said those children who have died received their share through their spouses.

“Those dissatisfied with the contents of the Will have an opportunity to go to court or use elders to raise any issue,” he said.

“However, as a family, we now have an opportunity to sit down and iron out any problems that may arise especially now that we have the Will,” added Mr Kimutai.

Mzee Kibor, hilariously referred to as the “Men’s Conference chairman” by the public, died aged 88 in Eldoret over Covid-19 related complications. He was buried on April 1 at his Samitui Farm in Uasin Gishu County.