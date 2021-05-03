Mzee Jackson Kibor gives his life to Christ

Jackson Kiprotich Kibor

Eldoret farmer and controversial politician Jackson Kiprotich Kibor. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Titus Ominde  &  Stanley Kimuge

 The controversial Eldoret farmer-cum-politician Mzee Jackson Kibor is back in the public limelight after he got baptized at a hotel in Eldoret on Monday.  

