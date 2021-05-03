Mzee Jackson Kibor gives his life to Christ

The controversial Eldoret farmer-cum-politician Mzee Jackson Kibor is back in the public limelight after he got baptized at a hotel in Eldoret on Monday.

Mr Kibor, who was accompanied by his family members, was baptized by the clergy led by retired AIC Presiding Bishop Silas Yego in a swimming pool at The Eldoret Hotel. The ceremony lasted about half an hour.

Clad in white suit and white shirt, the 87 year-old was immersed in the water with the help of the clergy.

Mzee Kibor, who is known in the social media circles as ‘The Men’s conference chairman’, confessed that was old enough and decided to dump the ‘unholy life’ for a peaceful life in Christ.

“Praise Jehovah, when I decided to go to Church I was told that one has to be baptized to be saved. I have made this bold decision to be baptized because life is precious. Everyone needs to be ready since nobody knows the hour or the time,” said a jovial Mr Kibor, moments after he was baptized.

Was he coerced? No, says his wife, Yunita, noting that her husband made the decision to seek salvation following a family meeting.

“This year, he called a family meeting and sought forgiveness. I am so happy that he has accepted to be saved,” said Mrs Kibor.

Bishop Yego observed that they were happy after Mzee Kibor decided to give his life to Christ and challenged the aged and the young to seek salvation.

“He approached the church leaders and said he wanted to be born-again. But he first shared this with members of his family . . . I want to say that it is never too late for one to seek God's kingdom. Once, Gods’ spirit has really touched one’s soul, it becomes untenable for one to accept God’s ways,” said the man-of-cloth.

He went on: “The Book of Psalms says that all those who have accepted Christ are like the Lebanon Cedar as they remain strong despite the age and will continue to do the work of the Lord.”

But the octogenarian hit the headlines in recent times for fighting his wives and children over property.

On December 31, 2020, the tycoon won a case against his sons and his employees, who had appealed the lower court’s ruling over the same piece of land in Soy, Uasin Gishu County.

Mzee Kibor has had divorce cases that played out in the public, one from Josephine Jepkoech, his wife of more than 50 years. He also was involved in court battles with his sons over land.

