Muslims to mark Idd celebrations under tight Covid guidelines

Kenyan Muslims are expected to start their two-day holy festivities tomorrow.

This year’s celebrations mark the second time the faithful will be observing the holiday with an ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the faithful will be marking the holy celebrations known as Idd-Ul-Adha, the Festival of the Sacrifice, on Tuesday and others on Wednesday.

The celebrations normally take place on Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar.

In the first 10 days of the holy month, Muslims are to undergo holy rituals called Hajj in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, while those at home are supposed to fast and pray.

Chief Kadhi Sheikh Ahmed Muhdhar had earlier announced the holy celebrations will be marked on Wednesday.

“No moon was sighted by Saturday, July 10. Therefore, the fasting starts on Monday, July, 12 and the holy celebrations will be marked on Wednesday, July 21,” he said.

Those who will be celebrating the holy festivities have been urged to observe social distance, wear face masks and carry their prayer mats to mosques.

But, the situation is different for those in the Western part of the country as they are expected to stay indoors and pray at home.

This is because of a two-month lockdown ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month in Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay, Migori, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, and Trans-Nzoia.

“We are not going to have idd prayers at mosques or any grounds. People will pray at their respective homes while observing the social distance rule,” said Mohammed Omar, Busia Kenya Muslim National Advisory Council (Kemnac) official.

This is also the festival where Muslims are supposed to sacrifice either a goat or sheep and share it among families, neighbours and the less fortunate.

In Mombasa County, the prayers will go for only 30 minutes starting at 7.30am, unlike previous years, when they usually go for one or two hours.

“The faithful are expected to carry their prayer mats, wear face masks, and observe the social distance,” said Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims Coast branch chairman Sheikh Mukhtar Khitamy.

Some of those living in Mombasa will conduct prayers tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Tononoka Grounds.

“We will have the prayers as usual at the Tononoka grounds and women will also have their section. We are allowed to pray in congregations unless one misses the prayer, then he or she will pray at home,” Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya National (CIPK) Commissioner, Hassan Omar said.

In northeastern Kenya, Health executives have urged the faithful to observe the mitigation measures issued by the national government to curb the spread of Covid-19, saying security personnel will be deployed at the prayer grounds to enforce them.

Health executives Roble Nunow (Garissa), Dr Mohamud Aden (Wajir) and Ismail Issack (Mandera) outlined some of the measures to be considered while performing this year’s idd prayers.

The measures include that all people with flu-like symptoms and fever should stay home and everyone will carry their prayer mat and avoid overcrowding at the prayer grounds.

Others included the wearing of face masks and no handshakes or hugging of members of the public.

Meanwhile, the government last week declared Tuesday a public holiday to accord Muslims an opportunity to make preparations to mark the Idd-ul Adha celebrations.

The declaration is contained in a Kenya Gazette notice issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Idd-ul-Adha follows the end of the holy rituals of Hajj in which Muslims fast and pray.

It is an occasion for Muslims to be joyous and celebrate their dedication throughout the 10 days of fasting during the holy month of Dhul Hijja.

On this day, Muslims are forbidden from fasting and should sacrifice either a goat or a sheep.