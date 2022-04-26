Muslim clerics call for lower food prices as Ramadhan nears end

Muslim clerics and women in the Coast region have called for a reduction in food prices as Ramadhan comes to an end. The holy month is expected to end on May 1.

Speaking to Nation.Africa on Tuesday, the clerics and women claimed the Ramadhan period has been tough owing to the high cost of living in Kenya.

They said prices of commodities need to be reduced to enable Muslims and other Kenyans to comfortably celebrate Eid ul-Fitr.

Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics (CICC) chairperson Mohamed Abdulkadir said the 30 days of fasting for Ramadhan has been a challenge for many Muslims, with some families struggling under tight evening meal budgets.

During Ramadhan, Muslims go without food during the day and break the fast at sunset.

Mr Abdulkadir noted that many families have faced difficulties preparing iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast.

“The prices for most of the crucial food items needed for iftar preparations, particularly cooking oil, are too high. This has seen families struggling or even going without iftar,” he said.

Everyone can enjoy Eid ul-Fitr

“We urge President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and ensure prices of food commodities are lowered so that everyone can enjoy Eid ul-Fitr celebrations in the coming few days.”

Said Seif, a Muslim leader, said the high cost of living has contributed to a change of behaviour in many Muslim households in Lamu.

For decades, he said, Muslim families in Lamu and many other towns welcomed other families, relatives and neighbours to join iftar meals or even come together to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr.

But he said things have changed this year.

“You can’t welcome a neighbour or a relative to your house to share an iftar meal which is already not enough even for yourself. The high food prices have resulted in families doing things on their own. No invites. We hope by the end of Ramadhan, the government will have done something on this issue of the high cost of living,” Mr Seif said.

Fatma Alwy, a spokesperson for Lamu’s Muslim women, said many households have had to stretch their meals so as to save for the next day.

Ms Alwy expressed optimism that the government would hear their cries and help lower food prices.