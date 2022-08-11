Wa Maua beats 10 others to win a second term in Maragua on UDA

]Maragua MP Mary wa Maua has won a second term under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, garnering 49,281 votes.

An ally of Deputy President William Ruto, the party’s presidential candidate, she beat her closest rival Anthony Chege (Jubilee) who received 12,633 votes.

Ms Wa Maua was with her husband, Mr Njoroge Maua, when she received her certificate from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Constituency Returning Officer Arnold Wekesa said the MP had defeated 10 competitors.

“I am happy that Maragua people have made their stand in favour of me known. They have refused to be influenced by the funny behaviour of some assistant chiefs, especially in Nginda and Ichagaki wards ... I remain committed to the empowerment of all Maragua people," she said.

Mr Maua said he was proud to have "a committed wife, mother to our children and a dedicated leader all rolled into one ... she is just amazing".

He said he felt sad when he heard some people “hurling insults at her or undermining her work even when I am a firsthand witness of what a humble woman she is".

Ms Wa Maua urged all Kenyans to remain calm as they waited for the tallying of results in races around the country to be concluded.