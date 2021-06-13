Reprieve for 6 in Murang’a as Uhuru orders illegal road closed

Kamuiru village, Murang'a County

The controversial road in Kamuiru village, Murang'a County which six farmers said cut through their land. President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered it closed and the land returned to the owners.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

President Uhuru Kenyatta has intervened after six farmers from Murang’a County wrote to him complaining that the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra) had illegally cut a public access road across their land.

