Two die, five injured in Maragua head-on collision

Two people died on Tuesday afternoon in a Murang'a road accident that left five others in critical condition.

The accident occurred in Small Earth area along Kenol-Murang'a road near Maragua town.

Maragua Assistant County Commissioner Mr Joshua Okello said the accident involved a public service matatu that was heading to Murang'a town and a lorry heading in Kenol direction.

"The two collided head-on and we had fatalities in the impact. The injured were rushed to Murang'a Level Five Hospital and some were referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialised treatment," he said.

The wreckages of the vehicles involved were towed to Maragua Police Station as investigations continue to ascertain the cause of the crash.

The accident follows another that injured 12 in Murang'a town on Sunday after an avocado van plowed into traders.

The truck hit two other vehicles and upturned sending avocadoes to litter the scene and which witnesses scrambled for. All the injured are receiving treatment at Murang'a Level Five.

According to the hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Leonard Gikera, the accident victims received varying degrees of injuries.