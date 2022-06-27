Three injured in fire after car, motorbike crash

Three people were rushed to hospital in critical condition following a road accident involving a personal car and a motorcycle, igniting a fire.

The accident occurred four kilometres from Maragua town, outside Dam Gate Springs hotel on the Kenol-Murang’a road on Sunday night.

Murang’a South police boss Alexander Shikondi said all the three suffered multiple fractures and extensive body burns “and as we speak, all of them are unconscious and admitted at Murang’a Level Five Hospital.”

The accident involved a Nissan Tiida heading to Murang’a and a motorbike.

“The driver of the car veered off his proper lane and knocked down the motorcycle, dragging it and its two occupants on the tarmac and [into] a ditch. By the time police reached the scene, the driver was nowhere to be seen, leaving behind a critically injured passenger and the two who were aboard the motorcycle,” he said.

The hospital said the three were “in critical condition where they all have fractured limbs as well as body burns ranging 30 to 50 percent”.

Medical Superintendent Dr Leonard Gikera said the hospital was working “to save their lives” of the three.

Mr Shikondi said efforts were underway to find the owner of the car, which burnt to a shell along with the motorcycle.