Swarm of bees sting Murang'a man to death

A man has died in Murang'a County after a swarm of bees attacked him at Sabasaba market.

Mr Peter Kimani, who is a loader, could not escape the wrath of the bees that raided the market on Monday.

"We arrived at the market as usual to trade...It was about 6am when the swarm descended on us. They were in their thousands and their attack was indiscriminate," said Mr Andrew Kamau, a trader.

As women screamed and pandemonium broke out as it became survival for the fastest, some brave men stood their ground to fight the invaders.

"Mr Kimani is said to have been one of the brave men who broke some tree branches and started fighting the insects," said Murang'a South administrator Martin Mburu.

Mr Mburu said the swarm responded by concentrating its attacks on the few men who had decided to fight them.

"Mr Kimani was overwhelmed because when his colleagues realised they were fighting a losing battle and fled, he was slow to run," Mr Mburu said.

He was stung to the ground and struggled to crawl away in vain as terrified traders and residents watched from a safe distance.

"The bees later left him and he was rushed to Sabasaba Health Centre where he was pronounced dead," said Mr Kamau.

The administrator said the bees just appeared and no one knows where they came from or where they retreated to.

Restore peace

"But some bees can be seen around. They are at the market and keeping their peace. This has spread fear among the traders. We have been talking to the county government to see what solution we can offer to restore peace in the market," he said.

He added that cases of bees invading markets had become routine.

"The most reasonable explanation is that the markets are full of sugary crops and in search of ingredients to enrich their honey, perhaps they invade," he said.

"These bees were an army. They did not go to the horticultural section where they could have got their sugar. They came to the main market where hardware is sold. It was an army of attack," said Beatrice Njeri.

Kamahuha MCA, Mr James Wakabera, consoled the traders and assured them of the county administration's intervention in fighting such invasions.