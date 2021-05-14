Six Murang’a farmers still waiting for help from Uhuru

One of the farmers Kamuiru village in Maragua, Murang'a Country who has been affected by the unlawful acquisition of land for a road project. The farmers have accused Kerra of evicting them from their farms without following due process.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Twenty days after six frustrated farmers in Murang’a County wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta seeking his help in a case where a roads agency has illegally created a public access road through their land, they are yet to get any response.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Probe opened after Kisumu ex-mayor's son found dead

  2. Garissa speaker faces impeachment motion

  3. School dropout attains KCSE grades 40 years later

  4. Fall armyworms munch Turkana farmers' hopes

  5. Muslims officially end Ramadhan amidst divisions

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.