Senate wants ECDE teachers’ pay doubled 

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Education- Mr Joe Nyutu, announced on Monday that the basic salaries paid by county governments to Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teachers would be increased from Sh7,500 to Sh15,000.

He dismissed the Sh7,500 as an insult to a professional who has gone through formal acquisition of skills.

He said the salary reflected Sh375 per working day, which translates into Sh46 per hour worked, "which is worse than many unskilled casual labourers".

Mr Nyutu said his committee was also working with other stakeholders to explore ways in which the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) can absorb ECDE teachers.

Legal intervention

"These are teachers by training, definition and practice and they should be drawing salaries from the fiscus. But with the devolution of ECDE education, we are faced with a challenge that can only be resolved through legal intervention," he said.

Mr Nyutu said the Senate must work with the National Assembly and the Council of Governors to get the best deal for ECDE teachers.

He added that governors had been urged not to delay salaries because some of them are owed up to 10 months.

ECDE teachers

"We are calling on all stakeholders to realise that ECDE is the foundation of the country's intelligence and that the Sh15,000 basic minimum salary is still not good enough," said Mr Nyutu.

He said his committee was in talks with the Council of Governors to expedite the regularisation of the proposal to make ECDE teachers permanent and pensionable.