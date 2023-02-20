Salvation Army faithful raid squatters in bid to repossess land in Maragua town

Drama raged in Maragua town, Murang'a County on Monday when Salvation Army church members dressed in white raided a piece of land claiming its ownership, confronted squatters, lit a bonfire and demolished a perimeter wall.

They first made a circular jig around the half-acre piece of land valued at about Sh15 million as they marched in a military drill manner.

They further brandished placards calling out land grabbing.

They notified curious onlookers through documents that they acquired the land in 1969 and received their title deed in 1976 but grabbers fenced it off in 2017.

When police officers were called to the scene advised the aggrieved parties to pursue peaceful arbitration.

After the fracas, the faithful held prayers at the site beseeching God to rid the society of land grabbers.

The distance between the church in Maragua town and the disputed land is about 20 metres.

According to documents availed by the Murang'a County government, the grabbing scheme of the land was done discreetly by some land officers.

A private developer was awarded a title deed to the land in 1993 in a deal between the area's local authority and the investor.

The church said the deal was effected by the former Maragua town clerk Mr Phillip Kinuthia who is said to have sold it to Ms Mary Wanjiku.

But Mr Kinuthia, through phone, distanced himself from the suspicions saying "this matter has been pending as a dispute between the two parties and in my tenure, I thought the private developer had the right to the land".

But in an interesting twist, Nation.Africa information that Mr Kinuthia is the husband of Ms Wanjiku.

Even as he insisted on his lack of interest in the land and its disputed ownership, Murang'a South Deputy County Commissioner Mr Gitonga Murungi said Mr Kinuthia has since recorded a statement complaining of the attack.

"It is true that this dispute is raging and is currently not before the court...But it is a matter that we have forwarded to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)," he said.

“Owing to the sensitivity of the matter "where in trying to ensure the highest degree of impartial investigations, we have insisted that the matter be handled by the DCI headquarters in Nairobi.”

He said Maragua Division Assistant County Commissioner Mr Joshua Okello together with the area police Commander have been alerted to remain vigilant and ensure peace prevails around the property.

He said so far the area is peaceful and no arrests have been made.

"We are investigating a matter bordering on land grabbing and we will not give any party undue advantage by unleashing our officers to take sides. We have advised both parties to keep the peace," said Mr Murungi.