Sabina enters fray as race for Murang’a governor’s seat heats up

The 2022 succession battle for the governor’s seat in Murang’a County has intensified with the entry of the first female bidder.

Woman Rep Sabina Chege announced last Sunday that she intends to succeed Mwangi wa Iria, who is serving his second and last term.

She enters the fray in a male-dominated contest that political pundits say will mostly be about gender, the war chests of the candidates and party politics.

Others who have declared interest in the seat are Senator Irungu Kang’ata, former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau, two-time runner-up Moses Mwangi, Water PS Irungu Wairagu and tea and coffee activist Irungu Nyakera.

Also rumoured to be in the race is Roads and Transport CS James Macharia, who told Nation.Africa that “we are first serving our people to give them development before we can sit down and make any other form of announcement”.

Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege addresses faithful at ACK St Luke's Church at Kenyanjeru, Murang'a County on June 13, 2021. She intends to vie for the county's governorship in 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Realignments

The most notable political formations in the county are the ‘Hustler Nation’, represented by Mr Kang’ata’s candidacy, and the Handshake wing that is loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga. But signs point to further realignments as the poll date draws closer.

“This time round it will be a close call for the winner and the emerging dynamics for the contest are that there is an urgent need for all the eight sub-counties of Murang’a to convene a consultative meeting to agree on several salient issues,” said former Maragua MP Elias Mbau.

“There is this nagging problem of sub-county parity in leadership positions. In the two terms of devolution, the governor has been from Kiharu sub-county, the same case with senators (Kembi Gitura and Mr Kang’ata). The woman rep has been from Kangema. We have the other six constituencies now complaining about the Kiharu colonising them.”

The other constituencies are Gatanga, Maragua, Kandara, Kigumo and Mathioya.

The electoral agency’s 2017 voter register indicates that Kiharu has 114,260 voters, Kandara 98,633, Maragua 96,078, Gatanga 96,004, Kigumo 78,480, Mathioya 54,940 and Kangema 48,730.

Of those who have declared interest so far, Mr Kamau is from Kigumo and Dr Mwangi from Maragua, with no bids yet from Mathioya, Kandara, Gatanga and Kangema.

Emerging strategy

Sports ministry Chief Administrative Secretary Zack Kinuthia, who is eyeing the Kigumo parliamentary seat, says “there is an emerging strategy where the county is rooting for a rotational governor’s seat where we should get our act right and have the successor to Wa Iria come from the south constituencies of Kandara, Maragua and Gatanga.”

He says the southern side should develop a political strategy that combines their numbers to escape imminent domination by Kiharu, which gangs up with Kangema and Mathioya to secure the cream of county power.

But since politics is a game of numbers, he says, whoever wins, regardless of where he comes from, should help heal the rifts by serving all without discrimination.

Central Region Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga told Nation.Africa that Murang’a is the most notorious in the region for playing toxic politics.

“All of the current political noise in Mt Kenya is most concentrated in this county. It is the only Mt Kenya county that has registered cases of fatal political intolerance and we are very much interested in it — not to influence anything but to ensure lives and property are safe,” he said.

Kenol chaos

On October 4 last year, two young people died when President Kenyatta’s followers clashed with those of his Deputy William Ruto in Kenol.

The incident had been preceded by several others where the two camps had clashed.

As political temperatures escalate, six government officers - a deputy county commissioner and an assistant, a police commander and three chiefs - were suspended last month, accused of being lenient to Hustler Nation.



