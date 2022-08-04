Raila, Ruto divide Mt Kenya musicians, as doubts rise about De-Mathew death

A raging debate in Mt Kenya region is whether area musicians can unanimously agree on how to ‘dance’ the national anthem in the face of the ongoing transition politics that have split them.

While it is obvious that under normal circumstances, the national anthem is supposed to be played when all are at attention, at salute or with the right hand placed on the heart side, these Mt Kenya crooners would insist on pelvic thrusts, bend-over, Lingala…those kinds of moves.

Others would insist on playing it as a one-man guitar piece in a nightclub’s mugithi, over a glass of a traditional brew, the teasing jokes continue.

“It is true that we are divided along political lines. But it is not a bad thing as such because some are in it after being recruited for pay — it is work,” said Talented Musicians and Composers Sacco chairman Epha Maina.

“But there are those of us who have gone overboard by releasing totally divisive songs bordering on defamation, slander and hate speech.”

This goes against the perceived united Mt Kenya in music by the founders of the benga beat in the late Joseph Kamaru and Joseph Wamumbe, who held musical talents as a tool to shape and reflect the society.

In their minds, music was supposed to help the community get their beat, voice, ideals and mobilisation to united causes. For Kamaru, diversity of music was to help the community remain united, galvanised against onslaughts in their unity. That unity is now gone as the region goes to vote next week, on August 9.

Mr Maina himself has publicly endorsed Kenya Kwanza presidential aspirant William Ruto, alongside seasoned and popular ‘radical’ crooner Muigai Njoroge. Mr Njoroge is leaving nothing to chance that this succession politics are about restoring the common Mugikuyu’s dignity “away from colonisation by the big family”.

Talented Musicians and Composers Sacco treasurer Lois Kim is contesting the Kiambu woman rep seat as an independent candidate after she flopped in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries.

What is intriguing is that even seasoned crooners who were supposed to exercise some sobriety in the transition have thrown their hats in the ring alongside emerging talent and denying the area music industry the coaches it badly needs — musicians who can be relied upon to act as elders.

The young-generation crooners, led by Samson Muchoki, aka Samidoh, Jose Gatutura, Martin wa Janet, Kuruga wa Wanjiku, Gachathi wa Thuo, Ng’ang’a wa Kabari (whose songs are under review by the National Cohesive and Integration Commission over illegalities) and Joyce wa Mama, have thrown in their lot with the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

They have teamed up with veterans like Ben Githae, Peter Kigia, Joseph Kariuki wa Kiarutara, Kimani wa Turacco, Wangari wa Kabera and George Wandaro to sell the Raila Odinga-Martha Karua presidential bid.

They are traversing the Mt Kenya region selling the Odinga-Karua presidential ticket.

On the other hand, Kamande wa Kioi, Ngaruiya Junior, Kamande wa Kioi, Kawhite Mwana wa White, Epha Maina and Muigai Njoroge have come out as the face of Dr Ruto in Mt Kenya.

Kawhite’s new sensation “Ngombo cia Wiyathi” (Slaves in Freedom) has come out powerfully as the area’s national anthem.

De-Mathew has come back strongly in the area’s political debates, with some of his fans now questioning whether he really died in the reported August 19, 2019 road accident near Thika town. De-Mathew, whose real name is John Ng’ang’a Mwangi, had won himself major influence and was rated as the undisputed community’s musical prophet.

By the time he died, De-Mathew had released a track called “Twambe Turihe Thiri” (We first pay the political debt), extolling Mt Kenya people to honour President Uhuru Kenyatta’s promise to Dr Ruto. President Kenyatta had promised to pass on the baton to his deputy in the famed “Kumi yangu na kumi ya William” (10-year rule for me and 10 for Dr Ruto).

De-Mathew had launched caravans in Mt Kenya counties to popularise the song and had done it in Embu County, planning for Nyandarua and Nakuru shows when he died in a road crash that left many questions than answers.

In his grave three years now, another song has emerged online and is advertised as one he was planning to release. He warns Mt Kenya people to be wary that “we are in a situation where our sin might retire with all fingers of accusations pointed at him to a point he might be stoned to death like the biblical Stephen”.

This song has fuelled online debates that seek to question how exactly De-Mathew died at the time the Mt Kenya political terrain was shaping into a Tangatanga versus Kieleweke duel.

“After these politics are through, we will come back as Mt Kenya region, especially as Murang’a people where he hailed from, to demand proper answers on how he died,” said Murang’a Cultural Preservation Alliance chair Ayub Muchai.

“Emerging scenarios in our politics cast a big shadow of doubt on his death. We will certainly demand an audit of the environment, scenario and circumstances he died in.”

Nevertheless, career administrator Joseph Kaguthi has frowned upon the divisions in the musical industry, saying “it is not good for us as a community, and as an elder, I can add that soiling our musical culture is tantamount to killing our hearts”.

He said music is what downcast souls run to for consolation, thrilling our lives and giving us a reason to wait for another day to fight on.

“When the gospel crooners, alongside their secular colleagues, come out so strongly divided, our hearts beat as a community becomes erratic, and that is killing our sparkle,” he lamented.

He refers the crooning legion in Mt Kenya to the words of former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan about “why music matters”.

Mr Annan is on record saying that music has to do with everything, “from the first lullaby sung to us as newborn babies, music provides the soundtrack of our lives”.

“So much so that I think many of us take it for granted — just as we do the soundtrack of a film, which we often hear without listening to it. That is, we enjoy the film without realising how much the music conditions our reaction,” he said.