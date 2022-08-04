Raila has gained popularity in Mt Kenya, says Sabina Chege

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has gained popularity in the Mt Kenya region in recent weeks, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has said.

She observed that since Mr Odinga started visiting the region a few months ago, he has received more followers in an area perceived as Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto stronghold.

She attributed the change to Mr Odinga’s manifesto, his plans to address problems facing Kenyans and the trust Kenyans have in the coalition’s leadership.

“Kenyans have become very intelligent people and don't follow people or anyone blindly anymore. They have realised that this is a clean team with an agenda when the other guys only sold empty promises and makasiriko (hatred)," said Ms Chege.

“Our competitors started campaigns nine years ago but now their popularity is dwindling as Baba's popularity grows every day and not only in Mt Kenya but in the entire country.”

Running mate

After Mr Odinga named Martha Karua his running mate, she said, his popularity started increasing.

“With humility and respect, we are seeking support from Kenyans as we explain our manifesto. No need for chest-thumping and insults. As leaders we need to control our anger but not to be let by emotions,” she argued.

Ms Chege, who was with ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, spoke when she met boda boda riders in Murang’a and called on locals to exercise their democratic right to vote on August 9.

He urged them to vote for Mr Odinga, who received a boost when Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria recently joined his camp and rallied behind him for the top seat.

Ms Chege also castigated leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza, saying they have resorted to insults yet they claim to be Christians.

“A leader has to embrace humility. It's hypocritical for one to claim he is more religious than others yet after a while he goes out to insult his competitors,” she said.

She exuded confidence that Azimio will win the Tuesday elections, asking people from Mt Kenya not to be left out in the next government.

Vote bloc

Recent opinion surveys have shown that Deputy President William Ruto is the most popular presidential contender in the Mt Kenya region but is slowly losing popularity while Mr Odinga is gaining.

DP Ruto had been tipped to be the single biggest beneficiary of the Mt Kenya vote bloc, based on political promises made while he campaigned with his boss in the 2013 and 2017 polls.

But the political implosion between the President and his deputy has handed an advantage to Mr Odinga, who had found it difficult to win the region's voters in all previous elections when he contested the presidency.

Mr Odinga was viewed as a political villain but many now see him as a hero.

He has exploited his March 2018 handshake to rebrand himself to the people of Central Kenya, having been dismissed as a political enemy of the community in 2013 and 2017.