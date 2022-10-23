Race to replace Cabinet-bound Alice Wahome draws 22 contestants

The nomination of Kandara MP Alice Wahome to the Cabinet as Water and Sanitation Secretary has kicked off a major contest for her seat in the National Assembly.

Even before her approval by the Committee on Appointments that vetted her on Monday, at least 22 aspirants have thrown their hats in the ring in the race to succeed the third-term MP.

Ms Wahome is seen as a key member of President William Ruto’s administration. She was elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the August 9 General Election, garnering 39,009 votes.

It’s a ticket that is highly coveted by a long list of hopefuls, most of whom have already rolled out their campaigns.

The aspirants include Mr Chege Njuguna, who came second after Ms Wahome in the last elections with 19,260 votes under the Chama cha Kazi party.

Others are Ithiru MCA Kibe wa Sally, who is also the county assembly majority leader, and Ms Waithira Muithirania, a journalist who contested the Murang’a County Woman Rep seat under the Jubilee Party.

Also in the race is former nominated MCA Lucy Ngugi, who was also eyeing the Woman Rep seat but lost during UDA nominations to current office holder Betty Maina.

Others are Mr Andrew Kahenya, Mr Kelvin Kamau, Mr Edward Mwaura, Mr Raphael Kiome, Ms Rebecca Waruguru, Mr Gathuki Mundu, Mr Injinia Mwaura, Mr Gichuhi Ndirangu, Ms Catherine Mugo, Ms Wambui Ndung’u, Mr Francis Macharia, Mr John Ruth Mburu, and Mr Peter Kinyanjui Ngugi.

Social media platforms are awash with campaign messages and posters, with aspirants promising to improve agriculture, education and water connection.

Former governor Mwangi wa Iria’s Usawa Kwa Wote has also invited those interested in flying the party’s flag during the mini-poll to apply.

UDA swept all the county and constituency seats, clinching more than three-quarters of the assembly.

No preferred candidate

During Mashujaa Day celebrations held in Kandara constituency last week, Ms Wahome said she didn’t have a preferred candidate.

“All I know is that the next MP must be from the UDA party and must be willing to complete all the pending projects,” she said.

Local leaders lauded President Ruto for nominating Ms Wahome to his Cabinet.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata exuded confidence that Ms Wahome will be approved by MPs, adding that her nomination will benefit all residents of the county.

The governor said that, with Ms Wahome in charge of the crucial docket, his administration will be able to provide clean and safe water to Murang’a homesteads.

Senator Joe Nyutu said Dr Ruto had fulfilled his promise to the people of Murang’a by appointing Ms Wahome as a CS.