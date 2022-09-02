Race for Murang'a assembly Speaker hots up

The race for Murang'a County Speaker and other top positions in the assembly has intensified ahead of the convening of the House.

At least six individuals have expressed their interest in the hotly contested Speaker's job.

There has been intense lobbying for the post, with interested parties holding meetings with MCAs-elect even as the assembly is yet to start sitting.

The election of an assembly Speaker is always the first business once MCAs are sworn in.

Outgoing Speaker Nduati Kariuki, who has served two terms, is defending his seat for a third term.

Mr Kariuki, a holder of a bachelor of arts degree in land economics from the University of Nairobi, faces stiff competition from youthful aspirants, including former majority leader Erick Kimani.

Mr Kimani, who confirmed he is in the race, believes he has what it takes and the experience needed to steer the third assembly in the right direction.

County agenda

“I believe I am the right person to steer the county agenda in the assembly. Having been in the assembly for two terms, I understand how the institution works and [‘I’m] thus best suited for it," he said.

Mr Kimani ran for the Kigumo parliamentary seat as an independent candidate and emerged fourth.

Others in the Speaker's contest are Stephen Macharia, who sought the Mathioya parliamentary seat but lost during United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations.

Mr Macharia, 32, is among the Kenya Kwanza founder members in Murang'a and has a degree in community development and is working on a master’s degree.

Others in the race include Johnson Mukuha, who ran for the Kangema parliamentary seat but lost to Peter Kihungi.

Other candidates are Newton Mwangi, a businessman who headed Governor Irungu Kang'ata’s campaign team, and Lawrence Munga, a youthful businessman who ran for the Maragua parliamentary seat but lost.

According to Kuria Thuita, the clerk to the assembly, they are waiting for Governor Kang'ata to convene the first sitting of the assembly for MCAs to be sworn in.

“We are waiting for the list of the members who will be nominated to the assembly. The candidates will then be given the nomination papers for the seat [so that they can] go and lobby … the MCAs," Mr Kuria said.

This has triggered a fresh wave of lobbying for the post, with sources telling Nation.Africa that the candidates have been soliciting support from elected MCAs.

Though ward representatives make independent decisions about who to vote for, the election of a Speaker is still exposed to external influence.

The governor is also said to have the upper hand in who becomes Speaker.

After a Speaker is elected, the assembly will start vetting candidates for positions on the County Executive Committee and those for chief officers as the governor builds his cabinet.

Lobbying for other key positions, such as majority leader, deputy Speaker, minority leader and whips, continues, with UDA fronting the names of the team.

Filling the positions has been a balancing act between rewarding loyalty, power distribution in the region and accommodating losers in the recent elections.