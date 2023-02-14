Property destroyed as fire razes Murang'a school dormitory

About 150 students at Chomo Boys High School in Murang'a County escaped tragedy on Monday night after their dormitory caught fire.

The fire incident left the students, teachers and parents apprehensive.

Gatanga Sub County police Commander Mr Laurence Njeru said the fire erupted when the pupils were in the dining hall taking supper.



"Our officers got the fire distress call and rushed to the school. The fire was on the second floor of the dormitory...we called the fire brigade from Kenol town," he said.

Mr Njeru said the firefighters managed to put off the fire with the help of members of the public.

"The affected students lost personal effect items in the fire. Our officers have profiled the scene and investigations have commenced. Cause of fire not yet established," he said.

The school's principal Mr John Ndirangu told the police that temporary sleeping arrangements will be put in place as an emergency.

He said the school's board will meet to make further decisions on the situation "but we have reached out to all our parents assuring them that their children are safe but with incurred loss of property".

A parent in the school told Nation.Africa that already he has received communication advising that he buy beddings, a bucket and two sets of uniform for his son.