Policewoman posing as sex worker lures Murang’a gang leader to captivity

A suspected leader of a Murang’a organised gang was on Sunday evening lured out of his hideout to captivity by a woman officer who posed as a sex worker.

John Ngugi Maina — accused of being the leader of Jeshi ya Gaica that operates in Maragua town and its environs — had been arrested on April 21 on chang’aa-related charges and was granted a Sh30,000 bond by a Kigumo court.

Police claim Jeshi ya Gaica engages in brewing and selling illicit brews and narcotics. When police become hard on the gang, it is reported to switch to robberies.

On August 18, three of the gang members were arrested near Thika town as they robbed motorists and pedestrians while armed with a toy pistol.

Two days earlier, two others were arrested as they attempted to exhume the body of a tycoon who had been buried in an expensive casket, which they wanted to steal.

After Mr Maina was granted pretrial bond, he was directed to appear for the mention of his case on July 26. But he absconded and a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

The court directed the Maragua Police Station to ensure he is apprehended by September 5 and arraigned.

“For one month, this man remained elusive, our officers getting intelligence that he was being seen in sex workers’ dens in town but every time we showed up, he would be gone,” said Murang’a South Police Commander Alexander Shikondi.

He said Mr Maina would report to the dens riding a motorcycle and take one woman to his hideouts in the bushes, satisfy his passions and bring her back to town.

Mr Shikondi said “tracking a highly mobile suspect is very problematic and frustrating”.

He added that “we decided to utilise his womanising weakness to nab him”.

“In fact, we would be told that sometimes he would pass near the police station hooting just to irritate us,” he said.

After the police obtained his mobile phone number, a trap was devised. A female officer posing as a sex worker called the suspect, introducing herself as a woman he had met in Kenol town.

The officer was attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kiambu County.

“We were following the conversation and though he first hesitated, the womanising weakness in him made him drop his guard and he [agreed] to show up in town for a meeting, warning that he would not be staying long,” Mr Shikondi said.

Within 20 minutes, Mr Maina was in town and upon seeing the chocolate-faced slender but shapely woman, his caution deserted him and he packed his motorcycle and volunteered to buy some drinks.