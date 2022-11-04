Police, residents raise Sh7,100 to help thieves pay two seniors they had conned

Members of the public in Murang'a have raised Sh7,100 to compensate two elderly people who complained that police stations had refused to apprehend suspects who had conned them.

Ms Lucia Maina, 80, received Sh3,100 and Mr Sammy Gitau, 73, was given Sh4,000 by residents, who protested that the two senior citizens had been denied justice.

The money was raised through the Murang'a Progressive Residents Association (MPRA) after they read about the cases in the media.

"We cannot continue watching these two senior citizens report to the Sabasaba and Maragua police stations to search for justice. It is not right to subject our elderly to lethargic security services," said MPRA coordinator Stephen Njoroge.

Members of the community and sympathetic police officers decided to settle the conmen's debt to help the seniors.

Mr Gitau had on January 26 claimed that he was handed Sh3,000 in fake currency by a Maragua town bank agent when he presented himself for his monthly stipend for the elderly.

The Sh2,000 stipend had been delayed for four months and after confirming that his account had Sh8,000, he sought to withdraw Sh3,000.

He told police that the agent gave him Sh3,000 in Sh1,000 notes, which turned out to be fake

Ms Maina was pursuing justice in a case where she had lost 15 kilos of beans and 18 kilos of maize to a matatu crew, who were supposed to deliver the goods to her starving daughter in Nairobi.

But the driver and tout stole it, prompting her to complain at the Sabasaba police station.

The matter was reported to the station in August and officers allegedly pursued the two suspects, demanded a bribe and set them free, leaving the grandmother to pursue justice in vain for the next three months.

Ms Maina told police that on August 21, she received a call from her daughter to the effect that she and her two children were facing a third day without food.

"I immediately went to my store and from my harvests, scooped 15 kilos of beans and 18 kilos of maize. I went to the Sabasaba matatu terminus and handed the relief as a parcel to KCW 004L operating under Namu Sacco and paid Sh100 as a delivery charge," she reported.

She said she gave her daughter the mobile phone contacts of the two crew members – Peter Kimani and Rose Mwangi – and the vehicle’s number plate, with the promise that the consignment would be delivered to Nairobi's Koinange stage.

Come that evening, she said, the relief had not been delivered but "they have been promising to deliver it".

Ms Maina reported that with the food items not delivered, she borrowed Sh2,000 and sent it to her daughter to buy food.

She accused officers at the Sabasaba police station of taking her in circles.

"The station called the driver and his tout in my presence. They said the parcel is at their Nairobi Namu Sacco office and promised to have it handed over to my daughter, which is yet to happen," she said.

Every time she went to the police station to make a follow-up, she lamented, she was taken in circles and had been advised to let the matter go because "it appeared the matatu crew lost the parcel".

In Mr Gitau's case, his complaint was recorded as OB 21/28/01/22.

“It was the start of an interesting relationship with the police. I was directed to go and search for other victims who might be complaining against the agency,” he said.

“I had no idea [about other complainants]. I was told to go and get evidence that the agency was stocking fake currency. The media got wind of my predicament and published the story on January 3.

“The police became mad and told me to go and get help from Nation Media Group, which had published my story.”

He said he was now ready to surrender.

Mr Njoroge, the official from the residents’ association, said he did not want to belabour the point “but wisdom is a gift that many lack”.

The two incidents "are well known and are part of the reasons why the two stations were reformed two weeks ago", said Murang'a South police boss Alexander Shikondi.

He said he was aware that "residents and some of my officers compensated the two and I am sorry that it had to be so".

He added that the two incidents were improperly handled and undermined the filing of cases against the suspects.