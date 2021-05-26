Police arrest suspected serial rapist in Murang'a

Police in Murang’a on Tuesday arrested a rape suspect in Boarder Estate. The suspect, who is 20, has been on the run for the last one year.

Murang'a Deputy County Commissioner Mawira Mungania said the suspect is wanted for five cases of defilement, 10 incidents of indecent assault and theft.

"One of the notable incidents that he is directly linked to is a February one where he defiled and assaulted a 14-year-old KCPE candidate," he said.

The arrest of the suspect brings to two the number of suspected rapists arrested in the area.

"The third suspect died in a confrontation with the police as he resisted arrest. This led to him being shot," Mr Mungania said.

Investigations into the activities of the gang revealed that it has about six members. Mr Mungania warned that the search for the remaining gang members is on.

Further, the administrator urged all victims to record statements with the police and called on witnesses to support the cases in court.

At the same time, residents of Gathuri village in Murang’a South want the government to dismantle at least 10 chang’aa brewing dens in their neighbourhood.

They told the Nation that the dens have been in place for many years and are to blame for insecurity in the area, increased poverty and increased disease burden.

“The dens operate openly during the day and night. The brewers are so bold in their operations in a way that suggests they have the go-ahead from the authorities. Those of us who resist them are attacked. We are under the rule of the chang'aa mafia,” said area Residents Association chairman Julius Mwaura.

He said that the dens are concentrated along Mutoho River and in the villages of Kiamitei and Ishangai with the gangs that guard the illegal industry living in the nearby Karugia, Sabasaba, Kamahuha and Kenol towns.

Mr Mungania said the authorities are aware of the issue and it is being addressed.