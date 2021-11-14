Peter Macharia’s five-decade newspaper stand stays for the truth

Mourners follow proceedings during the burial of Mr Peter Macharia Maina, a long-serving newspaper vendor, at his Ihigaini home in Murang’a County, yesterday. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

In 1965, Mr Peter Macharia Maina travelled to Nairobi from Murang’a in search of a job.

